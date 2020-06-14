31 Apartments for rent in Van Alstyne, TX with garage

Apartment List
Van Alstyne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1531 San Carlos Drive
1531 San Carlos Drive, Van Alstyne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2193 sqft
Wonderful home in a great neighborhood with an awesome layout with 3 bedrooms downstairs, 3 full baths, large living room, and beautiful kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Van Alstyne

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
125 Charleston Drive
125 Charleston Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1948 sqft
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 dining areas. Featuring Anna ISD schools. The house has a nice covered patio with a beautiful farm view. The spacious yard is perfect for grilling and enjoying a barbecue with friends and family.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
104 Aaron Street
104 Aaron St, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2050 sqft
Lived in only 2 years. 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, utility room and a game room are upstairs. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath are down stairs. Large fenced back yard. Nice modern home with modern features.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
301 Olivia Lane
301 Olivia Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1749 sqft
Stunning, specious, open floor plan home close to all the amenities.This home went through top to bottom renovation and spared nothing. You just have to see it to believe it.
Results within 5 miles of Van Alstyne

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
128 Tennyson Street
128 Tennyson Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Gorgeous house with huge backyard. Spacious kitchen with granite counters open to the living room. Great floor plan for entertaining. Living room includes an electric fireplace. Nestled in great neighborhood. No smokers. Pets negotiable.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1132 Honeywell Drive
1132 Honeywell Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1576 sqft
Beautiful home in a great community with excellent amenities! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceramic and laminate floors and covered patio. Refrigerator is staying, this one will not last.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
806 Westfield Drive
806 Westfield Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful landscaped must see home!!!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Flex-room that you can use as fourth bedroom, second family room or media room. Large eat in kitchen!! High ceilings with ceiling fans. This is a wonderful home for a family!!!!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
165 Ryan Street
165 Ryan St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house Located just minutes from HWY 75 and McKinney, family-friendly amenity center featuring an expansive pool with splash pad.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2300 Redbud Drive
2300 Redbud Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1742 sqft
Cute 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one story home with stone elevation, just 2 years old, granite kitchen counter top,custom paint,split bedrooms,kitchen has lots of cabinets, second bath has updated with granite counter top and mirror.cover patio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Drive
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1307 James Street
1307 James St, Howe, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Energy efficient beautiful and lovely 4-bedroom home locates at west of Hwy 75. High Ceiling family room connect to a double door study room. New ceiling fan just installed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3107 Elam Street
3107 Elam St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2320 Mulberry Drive
2320 Mulberry Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
Stone and brick single family home built in 2016. This charmer is the ideal home and layout. Spacious bedrooms separate from master, open floor plan spanning the kitchen, dinning and living room. Granite counter top. Brand new appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
203 Cyrus Street
203 Cyrus St, Collin County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2543 sqft
Huge corner lot. Single family home in fast growing Anna area built 2018. 5 beds for large family! This charmer is the ideal home and layout. Spacious bedrooms separate from master, open floor plan spanning the kitchen, dinning and living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1805 White Rock
1805 White Rock, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1527 sqft
GREAT CURB APPEAL! PRISTINE 3 BDRMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN SWEETWATER CROSSING SUBDIVISION.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1836 White Pine Trail
1836 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2641 sqft
Looking for a large fenced yard with privacy in the much sought after Oak Hollow Estates community? Need more space for your growing family? This home is for you! This 2-story home has a large covered back patio with a view of a tree covered green

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
406 Stanley Falls Drive
406 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2176 sqft
2story in Anna with better than average floorplan*Tall ceilings even in the bedrooms*Open kitchen design with bfast bar & separate breakfast & dining rooms*Large open living*Master suite has separate shower & deep soaking tub & huge walk-in closet

1 of 29

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1821 White Pine Trail
1821 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1772 sqft
This Spacious, well maintained, 1-story home in the Oak Hollow community is calling your name! 3 Large bedrooms and 2 Full baths, the office could be used as the 4th bedroom. So many extras... New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated April 1 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Wildwood Drive
1006 Wildwood Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1902 sqft
Over 1 acre single story-escape the city! Cute 4 bedroom with country charm. Huge covered patio spans the back of the house. No smokers, Pets Negotiable, Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 Accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Van Alstyne

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2706 Katie Trail
2706 Katie Trail, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3111 sqft
Amazing immaculately maintained home on a corner lot in desirable Liberty.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. JULY 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3608 Spring Run Lane
3608 Spring Run Lane, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Move in available after July 1st, 2020. A beautiful,warm,well maintained and family oriented house is ready for your family to move in. High ceiling at entry and all rooms with vaulted ceiling upstairs.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4307 Oak Bluff Road
4307 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1865 sqft
Move in available 6-15-2020. Wonderful 4 bedrooms plus a study(may use as dinner also). One story home with 2-car garage in family-friendly neighborhood with community amenities, club house and swimming pool.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1109 Dickenson Drive
1109 Dickenson Drive, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2024 sqft
This spacious floorplan features a foyer that flows into a large formal dining room and into an open concept kitchen and huge living area that is prewired for surround sound with in wall speakers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Van Alstyne, TX

Van Alstyne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

