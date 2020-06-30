1115 Monaco Drive

Amenities

ceiling fan microwave

Nicely decorated house in the growing town of Princeton. High ceiling foyer with cozy painting to give you a warm feeling of home. Custom decorative wall, open kitchen with farm style cabinetry throughout. Beautiful sitting area in the master retreat which can be your working or private reading room. 4 big bedrooms with ceiling fans upstairs and a nice and square playroom. The property is also close to the center of Princeton which offers Super Walmart, restaurant, Starbucks, and many more. Please come and see this beautiful house you can call home!