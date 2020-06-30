All apartments in Princeton
Find more places like 1115 Monaco Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Princeton, TX
/
1115 Monaco Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

1115 Monaco Drive

1115 Monaco Drive · (469) 500-1268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Princeton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1115 Monaco Drive, Princeton, TX 75407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
Property Amenities
Nicely decorated house in the growing town of Princeton. High ceiling foyer with cozy painting to give you a warm feeling of home. Custom decorative wall, open kitchen with farm style cabinetry throughout. Beautiful sitting area in the master retreat which can be your working or private reading room. 4 big bedrooms with ceiling fans upstairs and a nice and square playroom. The property is also close to the center of Princeton which offers Super Walmart, restaurant, Starbucks, and many more. Please come and see this beautiful house you can call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Monaco Drive have any available units?
1115 Monaco Drive has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1115 Monaco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Monaco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Monaco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Monaco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 1115 Monaco Drive offer parking?
No, 1115 Monaco Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Monaco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Monaco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Monaco Drive have a pool?
No, 1115 Monaco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Monaco Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 Monaco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Monaco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Monaco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Monaco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Monaco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1115 Monaco Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Townhomes at Princeton Meadows
1413 Orchid Drive
Princeton, TX 75407

Similar Pages

Princeton 2 BedroomsPrinceton Apartments with Garages
Princeton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPrinceton Apartments with Parking
Princeton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TX
Denton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXKrum, TXCanton, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCommerce, TXMelissa, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity