12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ponder, TX

2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 W Bailey St
206 W Bailey St, Ponder, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
Available 08/06/20 This 2x1 property is centrally located in the small town of Ponder, Texas! PHOTOS COMING SOON! (RLNE4967335)
Results within 10 miles of Ponder
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
220 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1012 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
179 Units Available
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
8 Units Available
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
919 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
33 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
15 Units Available
University Place
911 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$535
776 sqft
These NEWLY RENOVATED apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed to meet the needs of the modern student. Enjoy vinyl wood floors, brand new appliances, and walk-in closets you could get lost in.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
16 Units Available
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
73 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
164 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Last updated April 22 at 09:01pm
3 Units Available
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$640
860 sqft
Our name says it all. For the best location in town, look no further than Across The Street Apartments. We’re right next to UNT campus and one block from Fry Street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Greenhill Village Apartments
1228 Avenue a, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
825 sqft
Searching for a property conveniently located near the University of North Texas and Interstate 35? Look no further than the Greenhill Village Apartments! Greenhill Village offers amenities such as central heat and air, dishwasher included,