531 Demarett Drive

Great remodelled property!! in unique lakefront community; 9 hole golf course with boat launches, marina, waterfront park, and Gnarly Gar floating restaurant. Work out gym, pool, and lake access. This large townhouse has 3 master suites, 3 walk-in closets, NO Carpet, and large laundry room!with washer/dryer included. The floor to ceiling windows, and 3 decks all offer incredible views of the Golf Course, Hill Country & abundant wildlife. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, and comes w/ Stainless Refrigerator. Cool hanging floor to ceiling fireplace. Vaulted ceilings. Great Schools (Lago Vista). Pets accepted upon Owner approval. Door Code C8165. Pet deposit(s) non-refundable.