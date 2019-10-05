203 Firestone Circle

Amenities

Open & bright kitchen complete with granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, and a beautiful breakfast bar. This home boasts expansive 20 ft ceilings and large windows letting in plenty of natural sunlight. The home sits in a quiet neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac in a highly desirable area. The outdoor deck space, covered patio, and fully enclosed patio are perfect for summer entertaining. Instantly tour and unlock this home every day of the week from 8 am to 8 pm, no appointment necessary. Every Abodewell home comes with a 30-day buy back guarantee. Terms and conditions apply.