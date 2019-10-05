All apartments in Point Venture
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

203 Firestone Circle

203 Firestone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

203 Firestone Circle, Point Venture, TX 78645

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Open & bright kitchen complete with granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, and a beautiful breakfast bar. This home boasts expansive 20 ft ceilings and large windows letting in plenty of natural sunlight. The home sits in a quiet neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac in a highly desirable area. The outdoor deck space, covered patio, and fully enclosed patio are perfect for summer entertaining. Instantly tour and unlock this home every day of the week from 8 am to 8 pm, no appointment necessary. Every Abodewell home comes with a 30-day buy back guarantee. Terms and conditions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Firestone Circle have any available units?
203 Firestone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Point Venture, TX.
What amenities does 203 Firestone Circle have?
Some of 203 Firestone Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Firestone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
203 Firestone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Firestone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 203 Firestone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Venture.
Does 203 Firestone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 203 Firestone Circle offers parking.
Does 203 Firestone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Firestone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Firestone Circle have a pool?
No, 203 Firestone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 203 Firestone Circle have accessible units?
No, 203 Firestone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Firestone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Firestone Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Firestone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Firestone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
