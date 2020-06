Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lawn Care Provided! Location, Location, Location! Great Remodeled 3.2.2 fabulous rental in the HEART of Pilot Point and easy access to most things! Basic floor plan with fresh paint, recently replaced hot water tank, recently installed roof, ceiling fans, all tile, landlord provides lawn care and HVAC filters and installs. Ready for move-in immediately. Cute, small, cozy, with oversized 2 car garage. Fresh paint, no carpet, all tile. 1 pet, less than 10 lbs allowed, no male cat.