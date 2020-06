Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Pilot Point ready for immediate move in! This home features fresh paint and flooring throughout. Large open living area, split bedroom floorplan, with large fenced in backyard. pets are case by case with no large breeds accepted. Come see this one today before it's gone!