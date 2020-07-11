19 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX with move-in specials
Seabrook is one of the most scenic cities along the Gulf Coast of Texas! No seriously, it is actually certified as such! Out of 1200 Texas towns, this little gem was awarded and certified as one out of seven Scenic Cities now listed within the state. This is no surprise to locals however, who just grin and nod with the knowledge of just how true that title really is!
Seabrook is a city of 21.3 square miles of wetlands and waterways, 5.7 square miles of which is dry land. Seabrook lies along one of the largest migratory paths in North America for bird populations. Because of this, the city of Seabrook is actually a designated bird sanctuary. Located in Harris County, southeast of Houston with a population of 12,433 as of the 2012 census, a full eight miles of trails wind from Hammer Street over to Galveston Bay. Holy jogging trails, Batman! Since its inception back in 1961, this beautiful little city has become home to not only the seafood industry, but chemical and oil industries as well as NASA. As intimidating or environmentally unfriendly as those industries might sound, a surprising harmony has been achieved as the city and its local industries work together to remain environmentally proactive and safe. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Seabrook apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Seabrook apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.