Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM

144 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX

Alta Vista Acres
23 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
63 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
17 Units Available
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$956
975 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Parkview here in Pasadena, TX. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans that feature well-equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections, oversized closets, and more.
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
41 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
903 sqft
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
19 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1017 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
23 Units Available
Raintree
1009 Richey St, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
931 sqft
The Apartments at Raintree sit in a beautiful community near Sunset Park in Pasadena, Texas. Vince Bayou is nearby for people who want to go swimming, canoeing, and fishing.
Clear Lake
16 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1162 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
886 sqft
Featuring a pool, a clubhouse, a playground and laundry centers. Interiors have walk-in closets, valet trash service and private patios and balconies. Near Pasadena Town Square.
31 Units Available
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1047 sqft
Located at southeast corner of Fairmont Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway. Park at Fairmont offers seven floor plans in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with hardwoods, balconies, in-unit laundry, lush landscaping, pool and hot tub.
Contact for Availability
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$810
827 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park On Burke in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
884 sqft
Apartments have 24-hour emergency maintenance services, washer/dryer connections and ceiling fans. Community features a 24-hour business center, clothes care centers and great location on the local bus line.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
20 Units Available
​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1035 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Edgebrook
7 Units Available
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$845
In-unit amenities include wood fireplace, pool views and white cabinets. Community offers parking, pool and on-site staff. Located conveniently off I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway.
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$979
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Clear Lake
29 Units Available
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1040 sqft
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Clear Lake
48 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1210 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
10 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Clear Lake
30 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
14 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
967 sqft
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.

June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pasadena rent trends were flat over the past month

Pasadena rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,020 for a two-bedroom. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pasadena, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Pasadena rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Pasadena, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Pasadena is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $1,020 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Pasadena.
    • While Pasadena's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Pasadena.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

