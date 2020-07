Amenities

Cozy rental home available in Red Bluff Terrace. 2 or 3 Bedroom option with 2 full bathrooms. Large living and dining room space. Updated kitchen with gas stove. Wood flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer & dryer connections inside the home. Spacious fenced backyard perfect for entertaining and play. New outdoor shed. Pets welcome. Nearby Kroger, Walgreens, and restaurants. Easy access to 225 Freeway and Sam Houston Tollway.