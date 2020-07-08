All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 4422 Village Corner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
4422 Village Corner Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:15 AM

4422 Village Corner Drive

4422 Village Corner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4422 Village Corner Drive, Pasadena, TX 77059
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
**** Special Discounted Price**** $2300...for a Lease expiring JUNE 2021. ***** BEST DEAL you will find was previously leased at $2600 for last 6 years.... this is a $300 discount from the market prices *****Owner just replaced the refrigerator with new stainless steel side by side !! pictures being replaced soon....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Village Corner Drive have any available units?
4422 Village Corner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 Village Corner Drive have?
Some of 4422 Village Corner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Village Corner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Village Corner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Village Corner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4422 Village Corner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 4422 Village Corner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4422 Village Corner Drive offers parking.
Does 4422 Village Corner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Village Corner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Village Corner Drive have a pool?
No, 4422 Village Corner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Village Corner Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4422 Village Corner Drive has accessible units.
Does 4422 Village Corner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 Village Corner Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Raintree
1009 Richey St
Pasadena, TX 77506
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine