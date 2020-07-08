4422 Village Corner Drive, Pasadena, TX 77059 Clear Lake
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
**** Special Discounted Price**** $2300...for a Lease expiring JUNE 2021. ***** BEST DEAL you will find was previously leased at $2600 for last 6 years.... this is a $300 discount from the market prices *****Owner just replaced the refrigerator with new stainless steel side by side !! pictures being replaced soon....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
