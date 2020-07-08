4308 Vista Glen Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

I want to sublet my 1b1b apartment in Plano due to a coming overseas trip. It is on the top floor of the building. The complex was built in 2015, pretty new with a lot of amenities like pool, activity center, and Dropbox for Amazon deliveries. It is available now. My current lease ends on March 10th, 2020. You have the option to renew. To make you feel comfortable, I am not a smoker, neither have a pet.

I would like to add you to the lease as a roommate, so the leasing office needs to check you out. I will cover the fee if you passed the screening. The rent is $1342/month, but I can give a subsidy; you only need to pay $1150 .