Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
4308 Vista Glen Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

4308 Vista Glen Drive

4308 Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Vista Road, Pasadena, TX 77504

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
I want to sublet my 1b1b apartment in Plano due to a coming overseas trip. It is on the top floor of the building. The complex was built in 2015, pretty new with a lot of amenities like pool, activity center, and Dropbox for Amazon deliveries. It is available now. My current lease ends on March 10th, 2020. You have the option to renew. To make you feel comfortable, I am not a smoker, neither have a pet.
I would like to add you to the lease as a roommate, so the leasing office needs to check you out. I will cover the fee if you passed the screening. The rent is $1342/month, but I can give a subsidy; you only need to pay $1150 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Vista Glen Drive have any available units?
4308 Vista Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 4308 Vista Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Vista Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Vista Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 Vista Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4308 Vista Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 4308 Vista Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4308 Vista Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Vista Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Vista Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4308 Vista Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 4308 Vista Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4308 Vista Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Vista Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Vista Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 Vista Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 Vista Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

