Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

4300 Bay Area Boul

4300 Bay Area Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4300 Bay Area Boulevard, Pasadena, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Deposit:$400

Property Description
Apartment Home Features:
Seven Spacious 1 and 2 Bedroom Floor Plans
Homes with Lofts Available
Remote Control Gate Openers
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Scenic Views
French Doors to Patios/Balconies
Ceiling Fans
Dining Room
Nine-Fooot Ceilings in Living Areas*
Custom Trim and Crown Molding Throughout
Granite Countertop
White Whirlpool Appliances:
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Double Compartment Stainless Steel Sinks
Garbage Disposal
Mirrored Backsplashes
Euro-style Cabinets
Under Cabinet Lighting
Built-in Desks, Entertainment Centers and Work Stations*
Ceramic Tile Foyers
Built-in Shelves
Oversized Garden Tub in Master Bath
Cultured Marble Vanities with Mirrored Backsplashes
Spacious Walk-in Closets with Double Doors
Washer and Dryer in Every Home
Pre-wired for Intruder Alarms
State-of-the-art Telephone System
High-speed Internet
Cable-ready
Pet Friendly - call for restrictions
Wheelchair Access
Corporate Units Available

*In Select Residences

Community Features:
Gated Property
Video-monitored Limited Access Entry
Private Garage with Each Home
Business Center with Copier &Fax
Conference Room and Media Facilities
Magnificent Clubhouse
Well-equipped Fitness Center
Library/Computer Room
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Lush, Heavily Wooded Natural Setting
BBQ Area
All-terrain Bicycles Available

12 Month Lease
Application Fee: $40 Single, $60 Joint
$3/month Admin. Fee, $4/month Trash Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Bay Area Boul have any available units?
4300 Bay Area Boul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 Bay Area Boul have?
Some of 4300 Bay Area Boul's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Bay Area Boul currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Bay Area Boul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Bay Area Boul pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 Bay Area Boul is pet friendly.
Does 4300 Bay Area Boul offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Bay Area Boul offers parking.
Does 4300 Bay Area Boul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Bay Area Boul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Bay Area Boul have a pool?
Yes, 4300 Bay Area Boul has a pool.
Does 4300 Bay Area Boul have accessible units?
Yes, 4300 Bay Area Boul has accessible units.
Does 4300 Bay Area Boul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Bay Area Boul has units with dishwashers.

