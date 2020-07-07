4300 Bay Area Boul

Amenities
Deposit:$400
Property Description
Apartment Home Features:
Seven Spacious 1 and 2 Bedroom Floor Plans
Homes with Lofts Available
Remote Control Gate Openers
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Scenic Views
French Doors to Patios/Balconies
Ceiling Fans
Dining Room
Nine-Fooot Ceilings in Living Areas*
Custom Trim and Crown Molding Throughout
Granite Countertop
White Whirlpool Appliances:
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Double Compartment Stainless Steel Sinks
Garbage Disposal
Mirrored Backsplashes
Euro-style Cabinets
Under Cabinet Lighting
Built-in Desks, Entertainment Centers and Work Stations*
Ceramic Tile Foyers
Built-in Shelves
Oversized Garden Tub in Master Bath
Cultured Marble Vanities with Mirrored Backsplashes
Spacious Walk-in Closets with Double Doors
Washer and Dryer in Every Home
Pre-wired for Intruder Alarms
State-of-the-art Telephone System
High-speed Internet
Cable-ready
Pet Friendly - call for restrictions
Wheelchair Access
Corporate Units Available
*In Select Residences
Community Features:
Gated Property
Video-monitored Limited Access Entry
Private Garage with Each Home
Business Center with Copier &Fax
Conference Room and Media Facilities
Magnificent Clubhouse
Well-equipped Fitness Center
Library/Computer Room
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Lush, Heavily Wooded Natural Setting
BBQ Area
All-terrain Bicycles Available
12 Month Lease
Application Fee: $40 Single, $60 Joint
$3/month Admin. Fee, $4/month Trash Fee