4300 Bay Area Boul

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Deposit:$400



Property Description

Apartment Home Features:

Seven Spacious 1 and 2 Bedroom Floor Plans

Homes with Lofts Available

Remote Control Gate Openers

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Scenic Views

French Doors to Patios/Balconies

Ceiling Fans

Dining Room

Nine-Fooot Ceilings in Living Areas*

Custom Trim and Crown Molding Throughout

Granite Countertop

White Whirlpool Appliances:

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Microwave

Dishwasher

Double Compartment Stainless Steel Sinks

Garbage Disposal

Mirrored Backsplashes

Euro-style Cabinets

Under Cabinet Lighting

Built-in Desks, Entertainment Centers and Work Stations*

Ceramic Tile Foyers

Built-in Shelves

Oversized Garden Tub in Master Bath

Cultured Marble Vanities with Mirrored Backsplashes

Spacious Walk-in Closets with Double Doors

Washer and Dryer in Every Home

Pre-wired for Intruder Alarms

State-of-the-art Telephone System

High-speed Internet

Cable-ready

Pet Friendly - call for restrictions

Wheelchair Access

Corporate Units Available



*In Select Residences



Community Features:

Gated Property

Video-monitored Limited Access Entry

Private Garage with Each Home

Business Center with Copier &Fax

Conference Room and Media Facilities

Magnificent Clubhouse

Well-equipped Fitness Center

Library/Computer Room

Sparkling Swimming Pool

Lush, Heavily Wooded Natural Setting

BBQ Area

All-terrain Bicycles Available



12 Month Lease

Application Fee: $40 Single, $60 Joint

$3/month Admin. Fee, $4/month Trash Fee