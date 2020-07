Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fresh paint throughout, Hardwood floors refinished, New light Fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. New Central air and Gas stove, Yard Maintenance included in rent payment! Pet friendly limit 2 pets under 50lbs. non aggressive breeds. Great floorplan with plenty of closet space. Note this is a 2 year lease! Plenty of closets and storage!