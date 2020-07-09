All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 3615 Raindrops Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
3615 Raindrops Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:17 AM

3615 Raindrops Road

3615 Raindrops Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3615 Raindrops Road, Pasadena, TX 77505

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
We love Pets! Limit 2 dogs under 40 lbs! Non-aggressive breeds only! Entertain the Family around the warm fireplace in the Spacious Family Room. Light and bright with a covered patio off of both Dining Room and Breakfast Room make for great entertaining large crowds and Barbecues. Spacious Kitchen has tons of granite countertops, cabinets with under-mount cabinet lights, a wet bar, and 2 pantries! Stainless Refrigerator is included! The laundry room is downstairs and a half bath off of the hallway. The master bedroom is upstairs with 2 huge closets and a lovely bathroom fit for a Queen with the clawfoot tub! The secondary bedrooms are of great size and have wonderful closet space and a beautiful bookcase. You will love the beautiful wood staircase that opens to the family room! If you don't like to move it is Available for a long term lease too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Raindrops Road have any available units?
3615 Raindrops Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Raindrops Road have?
Some of 3615 Raindrops Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Raindrops Road currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Raindrops Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Raindrops Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Raindrops Road is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Raindrops Road offer parking?
No, 3615 Raindrops Road does not offer parking.
Does 3615 Raindrops Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Raindrops Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Raindrops Road have a pool?
No, 3615 Raindrops Road does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Raindrops Road have accessible units?
No, 3615 Raindrops Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Raindrops Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Raindrops Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine