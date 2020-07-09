3615 Raindrops Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

We love Pets! Limit 2 dogs under 40 lbs! Non-aggressive breeds only! Entertain the Family around the warm fireplace in the Spacious Family Room. Light and bright with a covered patio off of both Dining Room and Breakfast Room make for great entertaining large crowds and Barbecues. Spacious Kitchen has tons of granite countertops, cabinets with under-mount cabinet lights, a wet bar, and 2 pantries! Stainless Refrigerator is included! The laundry room is downstairs and a half bath off of the hallway. The master bedroom is upstairs with 2 huge closets and a lovely bathroom fit for a Queen with the clawfoot tub! The secondary bedrooms are of great size and have wonderful closet space and a beautiful bookcase. You will love the beautiful wood staircase that opens to the family room! If you don't like to move it is Available for a long term lease too!