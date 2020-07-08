1922 Jasmine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The Kennedy is a marvelous one-story home, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. As you enter the home, you are welcomed by beautiful arch ways and a spacious dining room area. On the opposite side are the other bedrooms and access to the full bath. The highlight of this home is the kitchen area, which includes a beautiful island/bar top, lots of cabinets, a breakfast nook, and access to the utility room. The master suite is spacious and has a large private bath and walk in closet. Other features include a covered patio, rear 2 car garage, wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.