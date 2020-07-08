All apartments in Pasadena
1922 Jasmine Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:32 AM

1922 Jasmine Drive

1922 Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Jasmine Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Kennedy is a marvelous one-story home, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. As you enter the home, you are welcomed by beautiful arch ways and a spacious dining room area. On the opposite side are the other bedrooms and access to the full bath. The highlight of this home is the kitchen area, which includes a beautiful island/bar top, lots of cabinets, a breakfast nook, and access to the utility room. The master suite is spacious and has a large private bath and walk in closet. Other features include a covered patio, rear 2 car garage, wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Jasmine Drive have any available units?
1922 Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 1922 Jasmine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Jasmine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1922 Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 1922 Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Jasmine Drive have a pool?
No, 1922 Jasmine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1922 Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Jasmine Drive has units with dishwashers.

