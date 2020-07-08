1302 SW SHADY GROVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room on-site laundry parking

Minutes from NASA and KEMAH BOARD WALK. Beautifully well maintained 2 story home in a very quite and friendly small subdivision with lots of natural sun light with energy efficient windows all over the house. Open floor plan for kitchen/ breakfast and living room with fully covered patio. Master bed downstairs with big size tub and separate shower,rest room and double sink, lovely closet with three side wall covered with mirrored sliding doors. Laundry room with full size LG Washing Machine and Dryer with drawers in excellent condition. Large room at entrance can be used as study and formal living or dinning. Huge Game Room with relaxing terrace balcony. Three bed rooms upstairs and one bed room has full bath with shower. Good size closet available in all bedrooms. Lots of storage all over the house. Sprinkler system in the back and front garden. All dimentions of the areas are approximated.