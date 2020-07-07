All apartments in Pasadena
1302 SHADY GROVE COURT

1302 Shady Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Shady Grove Court, Pasadena, TX 77586

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
on-site laundry
parking
Minutes from NASA and KEMAH BOARD WALK. Beautifully well maintained 2 story home in a very quite and friendly small subdivision with lots of natural sun light with energy efficient windows all over the house. Open floor plan for kitchen/ breakfast and living room with fully covered patio. Master bed downstairs with big size tub and separate shower,rest room and double sink, lovely closet with three side wall covered with mirrored sliding doors. Laundry room with full size LG Washing Machine and Dryer with drawers in excellent condition. Large room at entrance can be used as study and formal living or dinning. Huge Game Room with relaxing terrace balcony. Three bed rooms upstairs and one bed room has full bath with shower. Good size closet available in all bedrooms. Lots of storage all over the house. Sprinkler system in the back and front garden. All dimentions of the areas are approximated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT have any available units?
1302 SHADY GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT have?
Some of 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1302 SHADY GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT have a pool?
No, 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT has accessible units.
Does 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 SHADY GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.

