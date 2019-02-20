All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:54 AM

12323 Rutgers Park Ct

12323 Rutgers Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

12323 Rutgers Park Court, Pasadena, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOVELY REMODELED 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 181037

Lovely one story patio home located in University Park. Open and light with Plantation Shutters. Three bedrooms with two full bath. Living room with fireplace & built-in bookcases.

French doors off Master. Beautiful hardwood floors in entry, dinning, living & two second bedrooms. New A/C installed in year 2016. No back neighbors! Sprinkler system. Security camera system through whole house. PLUS LAWN IS MOWED BY HOMEOWNERS ASSOC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/181037p
Property Id 181037

(RLNE5337215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12323 Rutgers Park Ct have any available units?
12323 Rutgers Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 12323 Rutgers Park Ct have?
Some of 12323 Rutgers Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12323 Rutgers Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12323 Rutgers Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12323 Rutgers Park Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12323 Rutgers Park Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12323 Rutgers Park Ct offer parking?
No, 12323 Rutgers Park Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12323 Rutgers Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12323 Rutgers Park Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12323 Rutgers Park Ct have a pool?
No, 12323 Rutgers Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12323 Rutgers Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 12323 Rutgers Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12323 Rutgers Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12323 Rutgers Park Ct has units with dishwashers.

