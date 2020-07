Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Well kept house in Pasadena 3 bedrooms all decently sized. Recently painted with hardwood flooring. Black counter-top with white cabinets give it a big pop! Mature trees on the property provide great shade.