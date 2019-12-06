Design and style in this beautiful Paul Taylor home. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths down with 2 bedrooms and a bath located upstairs. Spacious floorplan features formal living and dining room with separate central living room overlooking patio and backyard. Open kitchen is highlighted by rich cabinetry and island with adjacent breakfast nook. This floorplan features oversized master suite with spa-like bath and enormous walk-in closet. Front study with walk-in closet and full bath across the hall could be used as an additional guest room. Big game room makes for great recreation space and larger bedroom upstairs with built-in desk could easily be a media room. Be sure to check out the oversized 3 car attached garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5809 Rathbone Drive have any available units?
5809 Rathbone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, TX.
What amenities does 5809 Rathbone Drive have?
Some of 5809 Rathbone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Rathbone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Rathbone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.