5809 Rathbone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Design and style in this beautiful Paul Taylor home. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths down with 2 bedrooms and a bath located upstairs. Spacious floorplan features formal living and dining room with separate central living room overlooking patio and backyard. Open kitchen is highlighted by rich cabinetry and island with adjacent breakfast nook. This floorplan features oversized master suite with spa-like bath and enormous walk-in closet. Front study with walk-in closet and full bath across the hall could be used as an additional guest room. Big game room makes for great recreation space and larger bedroom upstairs with built-in desk could easily be a media room. Be sure to check out the oversized 3 car attached garage!