Parker, TX
5809 Rathbone Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:27 PM

5809 Rathbone Drive

5809 Rathbone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Rathbone Drive, Parker, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Design and style in this beautiful Paul Taylor home. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths down with 2 bedrooms and a bath located upstairs. Spacious floorplan features formal living and dining room with separate central living room overlooking patio and backyard. Open kitchen is highlighted by rich cabinetry and island with adjacent breakfast nook. This floorplan features oversized master suite with spa-like bath and enormous walk-in closet. Front study with walk-in closet and full bath across the hall could be used as an additional guest room. Big game room makes for great recreation space and larger bedroom upstairs with built-in desk could easily be a media room. Be sure to check out the oversized 3 car attached garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Rathbone Drive have any available units?
5809 Rathbone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, TX.
What amenities does 5809 Rathbone Drive have?
Some of 5809 Rathbone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Rathbone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Rathbone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Rathbone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Rathbone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 5809 Rathbone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Rathbone Drive offers parking.
Does 5809 Rathbone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Rathbone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Rathbone Drive have a pool?
No, 5809 Rathbone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Rathbone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5809 Rathbone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Rathbone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Rathbone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5809 Rathbone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5809 Rathbone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

