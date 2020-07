Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Open concept between living and kitchen. Stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance. Kitchen has electric range & dishwasher. Backyard is fenced with a solid fence for privacy. Has washer and dryer connections. One dog under 25 pounds permitted. Breed restrictions. No smoking inside or outside of the property. Please review tenant selection criteria before submitting an application.