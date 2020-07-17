2465 Farmer Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term. This 700 square foot garage apartment was completed in 2016 and is a dream space for anyone going through the stress of moving to the Parker or Tarrant County area. It has it's own entrance and balcony access, full kitchen and a full custom bath. 1 bedroom with a king-sized bed, living area, built-in breakfast nook, pantry and secret TV nook. Beautiful hardwood floors, marble countertops and antique pieces throughout give this space a cozy, clean and farmhouse feel. Shared washer and dryer on the same floor. Covered garage access upon request.