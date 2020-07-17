All apartments in Parker County
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:08 AM

2465 Farmer Road

2465 Farmer Road · (817) 726-2147
Location

2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX 76087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term. This 700 square foot garage apartment was completed in 2016 and is a dream space for anyone going through the stress of moving to the Parker or Tarrant County area. It has it's own entrance and balcony access, full kitchen and a full custom bath. 1 bedroom with a king-sized bed, living area, built-in breakfast nook, pantry and secret TV nook. Beautiful hardwood floors, marble countertops and antique pieces throughout give this space a cozy, clean and farmhouse feel. Shared washer and dryer on the same floor. Covered garage access upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 Farmer Road have any available units?
2465 Farmer Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2465 Farmer Road have?
Some of 2465 Farmer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 Farmer Road currently offering any rent specials?
2465 Farmer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 Farmer Road pet-friendly?
No, 2465 Farmer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker County.
Does 2465 Farmer Road offer parking?
Yes, 2465 Farmer Road offers parking.
Does 2465 Farmer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2465 Farmer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 Farmer Road have a pool?
No, 2465 Farmer Road does not have a pool.
Does 2465 Farmer Road have accessible units?
No, 2465 Farmer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 Farmer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2465 Farmer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2465 Farmer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2465 Farmer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
