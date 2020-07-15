119 Bennett Hills Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous Property in Brock ISD! 3 Bedroom 2 bath townhome that allows you to relax in luxury while being in the country. The property is has everything you would want: Granite counter tops, dark stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, with an open concept kitchen. The bathrooms have beautiful granite and tile. The property has washer & dryer connections and ample storage throughout. The exterior has fenced yard, a front porch and back patio with beautiful rolling views. Cats and dogs Allowed.
Agent is owner of property.