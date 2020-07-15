All apartments in Parker County
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:10 AM

119 Bennett Hills Drive

119 Bennett Hills Dr · (972) 874-1905
Location

119 Bennett Hills Dr, Parker County, TX 76088

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1366 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Property in Brock ISD! 3 Bedroom 2 bath townhome that allows you to relax in luxury while being in the country. The property is has everything you would want: Granite counter tops, dark stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, with an open concept kitchen. The bathrooms have beautiful granite and tile. The property has washer & dryer connections and ample storage throughout. The exterior has fenced yard, a front porch and back patio with beautiful rolling views. Cats and dogs Allowed.

Agent is owner of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Bennett Hills Drive have any available units?
119 Bennett Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Bennett Hills Drive have?
Some of 119 Bennett Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Bennett Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Bennett Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Bennett Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Bennett Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Bennett Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 119 Bennett Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 119 Bennett Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Bennett Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Bennett Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 119 Bennett Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 Bennett Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Bennett Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Bennett Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Bennett Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Bennett Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Bennett Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
