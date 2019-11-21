All apartments in Paloma Creek
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:41 AM

717 Partridge Dr

717 Partridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

717 Partridge Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Magnificent Home in Aubrey - Magnificent home in highly sought after Paloma Creek. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and cozy brick fireplace. Kitchen island with refrigerator included. All rooms with ceiling fans. Large master with grand master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, stand alone shower, and walk-in closet. Outdoor living area with covered patio and stunning deck. Walking distance to pool. Community amenities include four pools, two fitness facilities, bike trails, greenbelts, parks, and ball fields. Conveniently located near major connecting highway, entertainment venues, and dining. Must see!

(RLNE4779589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Partridge Dr have any available units?
717 Partridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 717 Partridge Dr have?
Some of 717 Partridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Partridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
717 Partridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Partridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Partridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 717 Partridge Dr offer parking?
No, 717 Partridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 717 Partridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Partridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Partridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 717 Partridge Dr has a pool.
Does 717 Partridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 717 Partridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Partridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Partridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Partridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Partridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

