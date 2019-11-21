717 Partridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Magnificent Home in Aubrey - Magnificent home in highly sought after Paloma Creek. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and cozy brick fireplace. Kitchen island with refrigerator included. All rooms with ceiling fans. Large master with grand master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, stand alone shower, and walk-in closet. Outdoor living area with covered patio and stunning deck. Walking distance to pool. Community amenities include four pools, two fitness facilities, bike trails, greenbelts, parks, and ball fields. Conveniently located near major connecting highway, entertainment venues, and dining. Must see!



(RLNE4779589)