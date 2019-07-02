All apartments in Paloma Creek
Home
/
Paloma Creek, TX
/
716 Becard Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:56 PM

716 Becard Drive

716 Becard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

716 Becard Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Location, Location!! Inviting 3 Bed Home in Sought After Paloma Creek! Bright, open plan w warm wood laminate flooring and cozy recessed lighting in the living area. Convenient island w granite countertops assist in preparing delicious meals in the spacious eat-in kitchen! Breakfast bar overlooks living area for efficient entertaining! All bedrooms have ceiling fans and plenty of natural light. Community offers 4 Olympic sized pools, parks, playgrounds, and clubhouses for plenty of fun during all seasons!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Becard Drive have any available units?
716 Becard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 716 Becard Drive have?
Some of 716 Becard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Becard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
716 Becard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Becard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 716 Becard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 716 Becard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 716 Becard Drive offers parking.
Does 716 Becard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Becard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Becard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 716 Becard Drive has a pool.
Does 716 Becard Drive have accessible units?
No, 716 Becard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Becard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Becard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Becard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Becard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

