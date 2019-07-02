716 Becard Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Location, Location!! Inviting 3 Bed Home in Sought After Paloma Creek! Bright, open plan w warm wood laminate flooring and cozy recessed lighting in the living area. Convenient island w granite countertops assist in preparing delicious meals in the spacious eat-in kitchen! Breakfast bar overlooks living area for efficient entertaining! All bedrooms have ceiling fans and plenty of natural light. Community offers 4 Olympic sized pools, parks, playgrounds, and clubhouses for plenty of fun during all seasons!