1829 Canvasback Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This adorable bright home located in great neighborhood has lots to offer! Spacious open floorplan with a beautiful brick fireplace in one of the 3 living rooms. Large, comfortable bedrooms throughout with tall ceilings and plush carpet. Kitchen features great counter and storage space with a bar top into the breakfast room. Wonderful covered patio out in the backyard, to fully relax and enjoy in all seasons. Master suite offers private bath with walk-in closet and built-in vanity. Come make this your home today!