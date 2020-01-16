All apartments in Paloma Creek
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:57 AM

1829 Canvasback Drive

1829 Canvasback Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Canvasback Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
This adorable bright home located in great neighborhood has lots to offer! Spacious open floorplan with a beautiful brick fireplace in one of the 3 living rooms. Large, comfortable bedrooms throughout with tall ceilings and plush carpet. Kitchen features great counter and storage space with a bar top into the breakfast room. Wonderful covered patio out in the backyard, to fully relax and enjoy in all seasons. Master suite offers private bath with walk-in closet and built-in vanity. Come make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Canvasback Drive have any available units?
1829 Canvasback Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1829 Canvasback Drive have?
Some of 1829 Canvasback Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Canvasback Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Canvasback Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Canvasback Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Canvasback Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 1829 Canvasback Drive offer parking?
No, 1829 Canvasback Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Canvasback Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Canvasback Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Canvasback Drive have a pool?
No, 1829 Canvasback Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Canvasback Drive have accessible units?
No, 1829 Canvasback Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Canvasback Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Canvasback Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Canvasback Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Canvasback Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

