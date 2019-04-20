1805 Nightingale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Gorgeous Move-in Ready home in Paloma Creek, Kitchen has SS appliances with breakfast bar, Spacious , bright living area, Master bath leads to a private bath with large walk-in closet. Large Secondary bedrooms separate from master bedrooms. Stone elevation, covered patio, nice sized backyard and a spacious two car garage. Enjoy the Paloma Creek HOA amenities of pool, biking and playgrounds. Easy access to Denton, Mckinney, Little Elm, Frisco & Dallas. New window blinds installed.

HOA Fee will be paid by the Landlord, tenant to maintain front and backyard.