Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:32 PM

1805 Nightingale Drive

1805 Nightingale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Nightingale Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous Move-in Ready home in Paloma Creek, Kitchen has SS appliances with breakfast bar, Spacious , bright living area, Master bath leads to a private bath with large walk-in closet. Large Secondary bedrooms separate from master bedrooms. Stone elevation, covered patio, nice sized backyard and a spacious two car garage. Enjoy the Paloma Creek HOA amenities of pool, biking and playgrounds. Easy access to Denton, Mckinney, Little Elm, Frisco & Dallas. New window blinds installed.
HOA Fee will be paid by the Landlord, tenant to maintain front and backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Nightingale Drive have any available units?
1805 Nightingale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1805 Nightingale Drive have?
Some of 1805 Nightingale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Nightingale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Nightingale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Nightingale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Nightingale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 1805 Nightingale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Nightingale Drive offers parking.
Does 1805 Nightingale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Nightingale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Nightingale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Nightingale Drive has a pool.
Does 1805 Nightingale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1805 Nightingale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Nightingale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Nightingale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Nightingale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Nightingale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

