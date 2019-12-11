1216 Morning Dove

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous Paloma Creek home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining, spacious kitchen, and a breakfast bar. New wood like floor installed for the whole house in summer 2019. It is furnished with washer and dryer. Master Suite features double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms split from Master share the guest bath. At no additional cost, tenants may enjoy the Paloma Creek HOA amenities of 4 community centers, biking trails and playgrounds. Great elementary and middle schools and brand new high school near by. Pet case by case. Current tenant needs 2 hours notice to put dog away. Pictures showing the carpet are old pictures.