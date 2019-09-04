1209 Canvasback Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom - Spacious brick 2-story in Paloma Creek. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. All bedrooms upstairs. Study down, game room up. Open floor plan with large island kitchen. Community includes 4 pools, walking paths, and parks. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable. Owner pays HOA. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee per applicant. One time $125 administration fee at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent must verify all information.



(RLNE4493051)