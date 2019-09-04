All apartments in Paloma Creek
Find more places like 1209 Canvasback Drive.
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:03 PM

1209 Canvasback Drive

1209 Canvasback · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Canvasback, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom - Spacious brick 2-story in Paloma Creek. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. All bedrooms upstairs. Study down, game room up. Open floor plan with large island kitchen. Community includes 4 pools, walking paths, and parks. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable. Owner pays HOA. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee per applicant. One time $125 administration fee at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent must verify all information.

(RLNE4493051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

