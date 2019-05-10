1201 Morning Dove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Oversized corner lot Brick home with 4 bedrooms Plus study, 2 dining room, 2 living room and energy star server home located near 380 great Paloma Creek community with wonderful community playground and pool. Granite tile countertop & Backsplash, 42 inch cabinets and ceramic tile, Upgraded appliances in Kitchen. Study with French doors. Vault ceiling and ceramic tile in entrance. New Carpet in Dining, family and master bedrooms. Newly installed vinyl floor in master, kid bathrooms and master closet. Spacious laundry room with lots of storage rooms. Ceiling fans in most of rooms. Great Denton schools and close to new Denton High School off 380.