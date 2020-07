Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

This is a BEAUTIFUL one story home in the Paloma Creek Subdivision. New wood floor. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large flex room. Clean and Bright! It is move in ready! The open cozy home has a large kitchen with a breakfast bar that opens to the dining and the family room. The Paloma Creek Subdivision has a ton of community features. Ready to move in. Don't Miss This One!.