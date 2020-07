Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 one story house in a nice and well-developed community. House features open floor plan with kitchen opening to large family room. Fresh interior paint and new wood like vinyl floor was completed in 2020. Master bed has separate shower, walk-in closet. Big backyard with covered patio is paradise for your kids and pets. Close to 380. Nice, clean and move in ready. Don't miss it.

Credit score at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.