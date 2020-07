Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Totally remodeled and Updated! 4 bedrooms with Master bedroom down. Backs to Army Corp nature area. All new stainless appliances! Granite kitchen and Master Bath counters. Large master closet. All new window blinds. New flooring. New hardware and door knobs, lights, ceiling fans, new garage door opener. cedar fence New front door. 3 Bedrooms up and Game Room. Gorgeous property on a terrific lot! Priced right! AVAILABLE December 9th.