Paloma Creek South, TX
908 Foxglove Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:00 AM

908 Foxglove Drive

908 Foxglove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

908 Foxglove Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
parking
playground
garage
Amazing home on Lake Lewisville, located in prestigious subdivision of Paloma Creek !! Barely lived in, built 2016 this immaculate home has an open floor plan with hardwood floor in living, dining, and kitchen area. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and huge island. Plantation shutters in every room allows natural light to shine through. Master and guest bedrooms are both on the 1st floor. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms & game room. Tandem 3 car garage allows for additional parking or storage. The large back yard over looks Lake Lewisville and minutes from a bike & hiking trail. Paloma Creek features 4 amenity centers, 2 work out facilities, playground, dog park and miles of hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Foxglove Drive have any available units?
908 Foxglove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 908 Foxglove Drive have?
Some of 908 Foxglove Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Foxglove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Foxglove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Foxglove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Foxglove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 908 Foxglove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Foxglove Drive offers parking.
Does 908 Foxglove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Foxglove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Foxglove Drive have a pool?
No, 908 Foxglove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 Foxglove Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Foxglove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Foxglove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Foxglove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Foxglove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Foxglove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

