908 Foxglove Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room parking playground garage

Amazing home on Lake Lewisville, located in prestigious subdivision of Paloma Creek !! Barely lived in, built 2016 this immaculate home has an open floor plan with hardwood floor in living, dining, and kitchen area. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and huge island. Plantation shutters in every room allows natural light to shine through. Master and guest bedrooms are both on the 1st floor. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms & game room. Tandem 3 car garage allows for additional parking or storage. The large back yard over looks Lake Lewisville and minutes from a bike & hiking trail. Paloma Creek features 4 amenity centers, 2 work out facilities, playground, dog park and miles of hiking trails.