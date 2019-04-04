All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 819 Lake Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
819 Lake Grove Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:26 AM

819 Lake Grove Drive

819 Lake Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

819 Lake Grove Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This 2 story Drees home is available for move in. The moment you enter this home you see all the space it has to offer. It is open concept with 2 dining areas, office with French doors, open kitchen with recessed lighting and island for extra seating and entertaining and a lot of natural lighting. You also have a half bath and walk-in laundry room downstairs. Upstairs you will find a second living area that can also be used as a game room. It has a large master bedroom with spacious master bathroom suite and walk in closet. Paloma Creek has a lot to offer from 4 club houses, 4 pools, playgrounds, walking trails to Lake Lewisville just a few steps away and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Lake Grove Drive have any available units?
819 Lake Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 819 Lake Grove Drive have?
Some of 819 Lake Grove Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Lake Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
819 Lake Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Lake Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 819 Lake Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 819 Lake Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 819 Lake Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 819 Lake Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Lake Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Lake Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 819 Lake Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 819 Lake Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 819 Lake Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Lake Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Lake Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Lake Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Lake Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District