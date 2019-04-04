819 Lake Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This 2 story Drees home is available for move in. The moment you enter this home you see all the space it has to offer. It is open concept with 2 dining areas, office with French doors, open kitchen with recessed lighting and island for extra seating and entertaining and a lot of natural lighting. You also have a half bath and walk-in laundry room downstairs. Upstairs you will find a second living area that can also be used as a game room. It has a large master bedroom with spacious master bathroom suite and walk in closet. Paloma Creek has a lot to offer from 4 club houses, 4 pools, playgrounds, walking trails to Lake Lewisville just a few steps away and more!