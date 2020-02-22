812 Bird Creek Drive

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful custom-built beauty by Beazer Home. This spacious floor plan has a private study, formal dining, open kitchen, breakfast area and family room. Family room offers stone fireplace with gas logs, pre-wired surround sound and leads to an oversized backyard. This beautiful kitchen has granite countertops, large granite island, gas range, built-in large pantry. The Master is oversized and offers a huge walk in closet and nice sized bath with two sinks, and shower & tub. Secondary bedrooms are split and additional full bath has medicine cabinet & linen closet. Community offers 4 pools, 2 workout facilities, 3 clubhouses, a park, playground, trails and activities.