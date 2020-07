Amenities

dishwasher pool playground fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities playground pool

Wonderful open-concept home in Paloma Creek! This one shows as well as it looks- tile throughout the main areas with breakfast and kitchen open to living room, gas stoves, schools within the community, community pool and playgrounds makes this a wonderful oasis for all to enjoy. Schedule your showing as soon as possible, this one won't last!