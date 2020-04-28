3033 Walker Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool

First full month 50% off with a 15 month lease!

Or

First full month 100% off with a 24 month lease!

Beautiful 2 story home in Little Elm! This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! The Master is SEPARATE and downstairs from all other bedrooms! Open and bright floor plan with HARDWOOD FLOORING and tile throughout the downstairs area! Huge spacious kitchen with an island and granite counter tops looks out into the living room, perfect for entertaining. The Living room is completed with hardwood flooring and a wood burning fireplace. Spacious bedrooms and a huge game room upstairs! Private backyard with an open patio! Neighborhood amenities include pools,parks, and more!

SChedule your showing today!