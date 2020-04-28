All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 3033 Walker Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
3033 Walker Creek Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

3033 Walker Creek Drive

3033 Walker Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3033 Walker Creek Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
First full month 50% off with a 15 month lease!
Or
First full month 100% off with a 24 month lease!
Beautiful 2 story home in Little Elm! This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! The Master is SEPARATE and downstairs from all other bedrooms! Open and bright floor plan with HARDWOOD FLOORING and tile throughout the downstairs area! Huge spacious kitchen with an island and granite counter tops looks out into the living room, perfect for entertaining. The Living room is completed with hardwood flooring and a wood burning fireplace. Spacious bedrooms and a huge game room upstairs! Private backyard with an open patio! Neighborhood amenities include pools,parks, and more!
SChedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Walker Creek Drive have any available units?
3033 Walker Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 3033 Walker Creek Drive have?
Some of 3033 Walker Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Walker Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Walker Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Walker Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Walker Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 3033 Walker Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 3033 Walker Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3033 Walker Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Walker Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Walker Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3033 Walker Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 3033 Walker Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3033 Walker Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Walker Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Walker Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Walker Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Walker Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District