Beautiful 2016-built like new 4 bedrooms + STUDY and 2 baths, located in the resort style community with community pools, amenities centers, parks and trails. Open floor plan, granite countertops, kitchen island, wood floor, big utilities room and much more in a nice and quiet Paloma Creek South neighborhood. Close to schools and amenities. You will love this house!