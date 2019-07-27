All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated July 27 2019 at 12:54 PM

2524 Eppright Drive

2524 Eppright Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Eppright Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

Sign the lease by Aug. 1 and only pay $2,000 for the security deposit. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom on the first floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs. Come see this large and unique home on your schedule with our self showing app. This two years old home is very spacious. Features include a light & bright open concept kitchen / family room, easy to maintain tile and carpet in the living areas. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower and generous closet. The remaining three bedrooms are upstairs and share the 3rd large, full bathroom. Family room PLUS Media room with French doors make the perfect movie night. Two car garage. Downstairs laundry room with Washer / Dryer connections. Green space behind the house. Schools: Bell, Navo, Braswell - However, interested parties to confirm the school zoning with Denton ISD. Community pool, walking trails. Easy access to highways, shopping, parks. Small dogs ok with $250.00 pet deposit.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, any desired security monitoring services, lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

