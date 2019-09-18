All apartments in Paloma Creek South
2416 Jill Creek Drive

2416 Jill Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Jill Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom 2 & a half bath home is ready for you. Theres is nothing left to do but unpack your bags! This amazing home backs to a green space that is just yards from Lake Lewisville! Stunning water views from the second story. It boasts amazing upgrades including: stone & brick facade, rich wood look floors, new carpet, wrought iron spindle staircase & railings, stone floor to ceiling gas start fireplace, open split bedroom floor plan, flex room off the entry that could be a formal or even an open study, granite cntrs, SS Apps, media & game rooms upstairs, & much more. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on your open patio with views of the greenspace & Lake Lewisville seasonally. View today before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Jill Creek Drive have any available units?
2416 Jill Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2416 Jill Creek Drive have?
Some of 2416 Jill Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Jill Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Jill Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Jill Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Jill Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2416 Jill Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Jill Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2416 Jill Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Jill Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Jill Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2416 Jill Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Jill Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2416 Jill Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Jill Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Jill Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Jill Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Jill Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

