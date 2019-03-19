2213 Sun Creek Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fabulous and Meticulous conditioned home in Paloma Creek subdivision. Previous model home when the subdivision was built. Provides open floor plan with a split bedroom concept. New carpet throughout bedrooms in april 2018. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter top. Lots of spaces. walking distance to the community pool and playground. This is a must see.