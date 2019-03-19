All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2213 Sun Creek Drive

2213 Sun Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Sun Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous and Meticulous conditioned home in Paloma Creek subdivision. Previous model home when the subdivision was built. Provides open floor plan with a split bedroom concept. New carpet throughout bedrooms in april 2018. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter top. Lots of spaces. walking distance to the community pool and playground. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Sun Creek Drive have any available units?
2213 Sun Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2213 Sun Creek Drive have?
Some of 2213 Sun Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Sun Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Sun Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Sun Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Sun Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2213 Sun Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Sun Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2213 Sun Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Sun Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Sun Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2213 Sun Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2213 Sun Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2213 Sun Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Sun Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Sun Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Sun Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Sun Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

