2213 Sun Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous and Meticulous conditioned home in Paloma Creek subdivision. Previous model home when the subdivision was built. Provides open floor plan with a split bedroom concept. New carpet throughout bedrooms in april 2018. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter top. Lots of spaces. walking distance to the community pool and playground. This is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2213 Sun Creek Drive have any available units?
2213 Sun Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2213 Sun Creek Drive have?
Some of 2213 Sun Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Sun Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Sun Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.