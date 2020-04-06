213 Willet Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Stunning beautiful custom home with many upgrades on a Cul-D-Sac in a wonderful neighborhood! Extensive hardwood floors. Master bedroom and Office have hardwood floors! All downstairs is either hardwood or tile floors. Gorgeous cherry cabinetry throughout. High Ceilings! Granite counters in kitchen with stainless appliances and an undermount sink! Generous cabinets and storage. Office can be a bedroom if needed. Huge game room up for entertaining and great for kids. Nice covered Patio faces East for evening relaxation. This is a must see super clean home and priced for quick occupancy!