213 Willet Court
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

213 Willet Court

213 Willet Court · No Longer Available
Location

213 Willet Court, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning beautiful custom home with many upgrades on a Cul-D-Sac in a wonderful neighborhood! Extensive hardwood floors. Master bedroom and Office have hardwood floors! All downstairs is either hardwood or tile floors. Gorgeous cherry cabinetry throughout. High Ceilings! Granite counters in kitchen with stainless appliances and an undermount sink! Generous cabinets and storage. Office can be a bedroom if needed. Huge game room up for entertaining and great for kids. Nice covered Patio faces East for evening relaxation. This is a must see super clean home and priced for quick occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Willet Court have any available units?
213 Willet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 213 Willet Court have?
Some of 213 Willet Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Willet Court currently offering any rent specials?
213 Willet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Willet Court pet-friendly?
No, 213 Willet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 213 Willet Court offer parking?
Yes, 213 Willet Court offers parking.
Does 213 Willet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Willet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Willet Court have a pool?
No, 213 Willet Court does not have a pool.
Does 213 Willet Court have accessible units?
No, 213 Willet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Willet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Willet Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Willet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Willet Court does not have units with air conditioning.

