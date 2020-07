Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room

This beautiful 4-2.5-2car home is in Little Elm and located just 4 houses down from Lake Lewisville. Home has 2 large living areas, media room, formal dining plus study. It is a TX sized kitchen with granite, large breakfast bar open to dining and family room. All SS appliances . Master has both garden tub and shower, dual sinks and lots of cabinets. All the rooms including amenities include walking paths, greenbelt, playgrounds, clubhouse, pools and park for kids to play.