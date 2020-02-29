All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1737 Kittyhawk Drive

1737 Kittyhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Kittyhawk Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! Bright and clean! Open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. Tile floors with wood look. Two bedrooms + large master suite w Updated master bath and huge closet. Fire place in living room. Formal dining area or great office space. A large game room upstairs. Lots of storage and walking distance to schools, parks and trails. Stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. Sits on corner lot with large backyard. First months rent, security deposit and pet deposit. Referral letter or tenant history needed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Kittyhawk Drive have any available units?
1737 Kittyhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1737 Kittyhawk Drive have?
Some of 1737 Kittyhawk Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Kittyhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Kittyhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Kittyhawk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 Kittyhawk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1737 Kittyhawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Kittyhawk Drive offers parking.
Does 1737 Kittyhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Kittyhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Kittyhawk Drive have a pool?
No, 1737 Kittyhawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Kittyhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1737 Kittyhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Kittyhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Kittyhawk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1737 Kittyhawk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1737 Kittyhawk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

