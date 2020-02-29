1737 Kittyhawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

MOVE IN READY! Bright and clean! Open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. Tile floors with wood look. Two bedrooms + large master suite w Updated master bath and huge closet. Fire place in living room. Formal dining area or great office space. A large game room upstairs. Lots of storage and walking distance to schools, parks and trails. Stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. Sits on corner lot with large backyard. First months rent, security deposit and pet deposit. Referral letter or tenant history needed