1728 Nighthawk Drive

Enjoy Sunny Days on your Oversized Covered Front Porch! Home Offers 4 Bdrms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Gar + Formal Dining, Study & Game Room. Home Features Updated Light Fixtures, New Carpet, Fresh Interior Paint & Crown Molding in All Main Areas. Tiled Entry Leads to the Private Office with French Doors & Natural Light Filled Formal Dining. Spacious Kitchen Boasts 42 Inch Cabinets, Corian Counters, Updated Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances & is Open to the Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Roomy 1st Floor Master has a Garden Tub, Walk In Shower & Double Sinks. Gameroom Upstairs along with 3 Bedrooms + Full Bath. Pool Size Backyard with Covered Patio for Outdoor Enjoyment