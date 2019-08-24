All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:02 PM

1728 Nighthawk Drive

1728 Nighthawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Nighthawk Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy Sunny Days on your Oversized Covered Front Porch! Home Offers 4 Bdrms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Gar + Formal Dining, Study & Game Room. Home Features Updated Light Fixtures, New Carpet, Fresh Interior Paint & Crown Molding in All Main Areas. Tiled Entry Leads to the Private Office with French Doors & Natural Light Filled Formal Dining. Spacious Kitchen Boasts 42 Inch Cabinets, Corian Counters, Updated Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances & is Open to the Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Roomy 1st Floor Master has a Garden Tub, Walk In Shower & Double Sinks. Gameroom Upstairs along with 3 Bedrooms + Full Bath. Pool Size Backyard with Covered Patio for Outdoor Enjoyment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Nighthawk Drive have any available units?
1728 Nighthawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1728 Nighthawk Drive have?
Some of 1728 Nighthawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Nighthawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Nighthawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Nighthawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Nighthawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1728 Nighthawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Nighthawk Drive offers parking.
Does 1728 Nighthawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Nighthawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Nighthawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1728 Nighthawk Drive has a pool.
Does 1728 Nighthawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1728 Nighthawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Nighthawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Nighthawk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Nighthawk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 Nighthawk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

