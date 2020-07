Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Here is the one you have been waiting for! This large well upgraded home features 3 bedrooms with a large office that could be the 4th bedroom plus a formal dining area, built in workspace off kitchen, large breakfast area, huge master suite with an impressive walk in closet, large utility room, and an upgraded covered porch out back that's perfect for entertaining and cookouts! Come see this one today before it's gone!