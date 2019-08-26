All apartments in Paloma Creek South
1624 Rosson Road
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:11 PM

1624 Rosson Road

1624 Rosson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Rosson Rd, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
FRESHLY PAINTED!!!!!! Awesome 2 two story house located in Little Elm with Denton ISD. It has great space and open floor plan with Master bedroom downstairs with kitchen open to family room and a front room which can be used as a living room, study, or dining room, 3 bedrooms and game room with one full bath upstairs. Kitchen is equipped with GAS cooking and walk in pantry, Granite counters. 2 car garage with front entry garage. Large backyard with covered patio and secured with new fence. Great Community with pools, trails, gyms, parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Rosson Road have any available units?
1624 Rosson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1624 Rosson Road have?
Some of 1624 Rosson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Rosson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Rosson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Rosson Road pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Rosson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1624 Rosson Road offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Rosson Road offers parking.
Does 1624 Rosson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Rosson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Rosson Road have a pool?
Yes, 1624 Rosson Road has a pool.
Does 1624 Rosson Road have accessible units?
No, 1624 Rosson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Rosson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Rosson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Rosson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 Rosson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

