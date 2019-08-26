1624 Rosson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

FRESHLY PAINTED!!!!!! Awesome 2 two story house located in Little Elm with Denton ISD. It has great space and open floor plan with Master bedroom downstairs with kitchen open to family room and a front room which can be used as a living room, study, or dining room, 3 bedrooms and game room with one full bath upstairs. Kitchen is equipped with GAS cooking and walk in pantry, Granite counters. 2 car garage with front entry garage. Large backyard with covered patio and secured with new fence. Great Community with pools, trails, gyms, parks.