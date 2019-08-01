All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1624 Castle Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1624 Castle Creek Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:49 PM

1624 Castle Creek Drive

1624 Castle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1624 Castle Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Little Elm has a split bedroom plan with an open kitchen and living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a custom backsplash. The master bedroom and bath are spacious. This backyard is a good size and fully fenced. The garage has a glow in the dark floor.
Paloma Creek development has wonderful pool (about a block) and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Castle Creek Drive have any available units?
1624 Castle Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1624 Castle Creek Drive have?
Some of 1624 Castle Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Castle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Castle Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Castle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Castle Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1624 Castle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Castle Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1624 Castle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Castle Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Castle Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1624 Castle Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1624 Castle Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1624 Castle Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Castle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Castle Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Castle Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 Castle Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District