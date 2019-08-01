1624 Castle Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Little Elm has a split bedroom plan with an open kitchen and living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a custom backsplash. The master bedroom and bath are spacious. This backyard is a good size and fully fenced. The garage has a glow in the dark floor. Paloma Creek development has wonderful pool (about a block) and walking trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1624 Castle Creek Drive have any available units?
1624 Castle Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1624 Castle Creek Drive have?
Some of 1624 Castle Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Castle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Castle Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.